DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Notice issued to BCCI over naming robotic dog ‘Champak’ in IPL

Notice issued to BCCI over naming robotic dog ‘Champak’ in IPL

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in response to a trademark infringement suit filed by Delhi Press Patra Prakashan, the publisher of the children’s magazine ‘Champak’. The dispute...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:22 AM May 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: X@IPL
Advertisement

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in response to a trademark infringement suit filed by Delhi Press Patra Prakashan, the publisher of the children’s magazine ‘Champak’.

The dispute centers around a robotic dog introduced during the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which the BCCI named ‘Champak’. The magazine publisher claims this constitutes unauthorised use of its registered trademark. Justice Saurabh Banerjee heard the matter on Wednesday and posted it for further hearing on July 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper