Notice issued to BCCI over naming robotic dog ‘Champak’ in IPL

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in response to a trademark infringement suit filed by Delhi Press Patra Prakashan, the publisher of the children’s magazine ‘Champak’.

The dispute centers around a robotic dog introduced during the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which the BCCI named ‘Champak’. The magazine publisher claims this constitutes unauthorised use of its registered trademark. Justice Saurabh Banerjee heard the matter on Wednesday and posted it for further hearing on July 9.