Notice to govt on pleas challenging firearm order

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre on petitions challenging a Delhi High Court order that said a member of a rifle club or rifle association cannot possess a third firearm.

Acting on a petition filed by senior advocate Meet Malhotra and the Delhi State Rifle Association, a Bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna directed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Joint Commission of Delhi Police (Licensing) and others to spell out if a Rifle Association member can possess a third firearm.

The trigger

SC notice has come on Delhi HC ruling that a member of a rifle club or a rifle association cannot possess third weapon

The Bench posted the matter for October 31, when it will consider the prayer for staying the HC order. Section 3(2) of Arms Act allowed a person to acquire and possess three firearms. However, the Arms (Amendment) Act, 2019, reduced it to two firearms, despite another part of the Act specifically allowing such a person to carry an additional firearm. This led to the litigation.

“If I am exempt as a member of the association, I am entitled to keep it for myself. Right to acquire doesn’t mean I have to beg or borrow,” senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi said on Malhotra’s behalf.

#Supreme Court

