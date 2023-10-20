Notice to govt on pleas challenging firearm order

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre on petitions challenging a Delhi High Court order that said a member of a rifle club or rifle association cannot possess a third firearm.

Acting on a petition filed by senior advocate Meet Malhotra and the Delhi State Rifle Association, a Bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna directed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Joint Commission of Delhi Police (Licensing) and others to spell out if a Rifle Association member can possess a third firearm.

The Bench posted the matter for October 31, when it will consider the prayer for staying the HC order. Section 3(2) of Arms Act allowed a person to acquire and possess three firearms. However, the Arms (Amendment) Act, 2019, reduced it to two firearms, despite another part of the Act specifically allowing such a person to carry an additional firearm. This led to the litigation.

“If I am exempt as a member of the association, I am entitled to keep it for myself. Right to acquire doesn’t mean I have to beg or borrow,” senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi said on Malhotra’s behalf.

