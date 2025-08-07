DT
Home / India / Notification for vice president's election issued, nomination process begins

Notification for vice president’s election issued, nomination process begins

August 21 is the last date for filing nominations and the documents will be scrutinised on August 22
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:21 AM Aug 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
Government on Thursday issued the notification for conducting election for the post of Vice President, which is to be held on September 9.

The election was necessitated after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the post on July 21, citing health reasons.

According to the notification issued on Thursday, August 21 is the last date for filing nominations, which will be scrutinised on August 22.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is August 25.

Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody is the returning officer for the election.

Garima Jain, joint secretary, and Vijay Kumar, director in Rajya Sabha Secretariat, are the assistant returning officers.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs vote in the Vice Presidential election.

The ruling NDA has a comfortable edge.

