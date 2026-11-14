Now a nationwide portal for rice, paddy stock declaration

A nationwide rice stock portal has been operationalised requiring traders, retailers, wholesalers, processors and millers to declare their holdings, as the government moves to improve market visibility and contain rising rice prices.

According to an order, all traders and wholesalers, retailers, large retail chains and processors and millers in all states and Union Territories must declare stocks under six categories—Basmati rice, non-Basmati premium rice, non-Basmati rice, parboiled rice, broken rice and paddy.

In a social media post on Saturday, the consumer affairs ministry said it has operationalised the food stock declaration portal for this purpose.

As per the order, every unit holding stocks will have to update details on the Food Stock Portal (foodstock.dfpd.gov.in) every Friday.

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Units that are not registered on the portal or that violate stock limits will face action under Sections 6 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The declaration requirement comes as retail rice inflation accelerated to 8.25 per cent year-on-year in September, up from 5.89 per cent in August. The average retail price was around Rs 48.23 per kg, approximately 12 per cent higher than a year earlier, according to data cited in the report.

Meanwhile, the Centre is allocating additional rice stocks to NAFED, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar for sale as Bharat Rice, and has asked them to explore all possible distribution channels, especially in the southern states.

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The government has also doubled the target for rice sales through e-auction under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) for 2026-27 from 25 lakh tonne to 50 lakh tonne.

Around 25 lakh tonne had been sold to private parties by October 31, compared to 11 lakh tonne in the same period of the last year.

The supply-management measures coincide with a fall in Kharif paddy acreage.

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The area under the crop declined by about 4 per cent to 42.68 million hectares in 2026-27, with deficient rainfall cited as a factor. Trade estimates place rice output at around 147 million tonne, lower than the record 154 million tonne produced in 2025-26.

The stock portal, additional Bharat Rice allocations and expanded e-auctions form part of the Centre’s immediate response to uneven supply and higher prices.