Now, foreign dailies can have India edition

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing the colonial era law of the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867.

The Bill has already been passed by the Rajya Sabha in the monsoon session and will now go for the Presidential accent before it becomes a law.

The new Bill allows facsimile editions of a foreign periodical to be printed in India with prior approval of the Central government and its registration with the Press Registrar General. Books which were part of the British-era PRB Act, 1867, have been taken away from the purview of the new Bill.

Introducing the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said: “The Bill reflects yet another step of the Modi Government towards jettisoning mentality of slavery and bringing new laws for new India.”

The minister added that it had been the priority of the government to end criminality, improve ease of doing business and living through new laws, and accordingly, efforts have been made to decriminalise the colonial-era statute.

The Act of 1867 was a legacy of the British Raj which intended to exercise complete control over the press and the printers and publishers of newspapers and books along with heavy fines and penalties including imprisonment for various violations. The Bill decriminalises parts of the PRB Act, 1867, which had severe penalties leading to conviction and imprisonment up to six months for various violations.

