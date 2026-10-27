‘Now it’s my turn to put facts on record’: Sonia Gandhi predicts ‘tamasha’ ahead of memoir release

With her memoir set to hit the shelves next month, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has predicted a “tamasha” when the book comes out, saying that after decades of others telling her story, it was now her turn to put the facts on record.

“There’s bound to be some tamasha when this book comes out. After all, others have spent decades telling my ‘story’, now it’s my turn,” Sonia said in a post on X, as she offered a glimpse into the thinking behind her forthcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

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In a video accompanying her remarks, Sonia recalled her opposition to the idea of her husband, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, becoming Prime Minister. She said she decided to write her account because much had been written about her over the years, with several accounts either incorrect, invented or exaggerated.

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“When my husband was asked to become Prime Minister, which I was totally against,” she said, explaining why she felt the need to set out her own account of events.

“Well, I felt that since a lot had been written about me, and a lot of it was not correct, either invented or exaggerated, so it gave me a feeling of being able to now put down my story and describe facts and things as they were, as really they were,” she said.

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Sonia was careful to distinguish her account from a version of events, saying she wanted to tell her story as she remembered it, while acknowledging that readers might draw different conclusions.

“I would not say my version but my story. People have different views. Some people may change their views about me. Some people’s views may become worse, but that’s what it is,” she said.

The remarks come amid heightened anticipation around the memoir, which is scheduled for release in India on November 10 by HarperCollins. The book traces Sonia’s journey from her childhood in Italy and her meeting and marriage to Rajiv Gandhi to the personal tragedies that shaped her life and her eventual entry into politics.

The memoir has already been at the centre of a publishing controversy. Penguin Random House India, which was initially expected to publish the book in India, did not take up the project after discussions over proposed editorial changes. Congress leaders alleged that passages concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and Chinese incursions were among the contentious issues. Penguin maintained that fact-checking and editorial recommendations were part of its normal publishing process and declined to comment on confidential discussions.

HarperCollins India subsequently announced that it would publish the memoir, ending the uncertainty over its domestic release.