Now, trans woman accuses Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil of sexually regressive messages

Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil is facing another controversy after trans woman activist Avanthika accused him of sending her "sexually regressive" messages and sharing disturbing sexual fantasies.

Advertisement

The allegations come on the heels of another controversy involving Malayalam actor Rini George, who accused an unnamed youth leader of inappropriate conduct.

While George did not name Mamkootathil, the BJP has directly linked him to the charges.

Advertisement

Avanthika, speaking to Malayalam media, alleged that Mamkootathil began contacting her frequently late at night after they met during a TV debate linked to the Thrikkakara by-election. She said the Congress MLA often sent her inappropriate messages and once shared a rape fantasy with her.

"I warned Congress leaders about this, but no action was taken. How can someone with such fantasies be seen as a role model?" she asked.

Advertisement

Mamkootathil, who stepped down as Kerala Youth Congress President following the actor’s allegations, has denied all accusations. Speaking to reporters, he claimed no official complaints had been filed against him and challenged accusers to pursue legal action.

“They didn’t demand my resignation. The actress mentioned is a good friend. I have never violated the law or the Constitution,” he said.

Responding to an alleged audio clip aired by a Malayalam news outlet that suggested he pressured a woman into terminating a pregnancy, Mamkootathil dismissed it as fabricated, saying it’s easy to create such content today.

Actor Rini George, in a widely shared online interview, accused the unnamed leader of sending her inappropriate messages over the past three years. She said he once offered to book her a hotel room and asked her to visit. George added that her complaints were ignored by senior party leaders, and the MLA continued to rise in the party ranks.

“When I warned him I would complain, he told me to go ahead and that no one would care,” she said, expressing frustration with the party’s inaction.

George clarified that she was not physically assaulted but wanted to speak out in support of other women who allegedly faced harassment from the same leader. She also cited safety concerns and a lack of faith in the justice system as reasons for not filing a formal complaint.

The BJP has demanded Mamkootathil’s resignation and staged protests outside his Palakkad office, resulting in clashes with police.

The CPI(M)'s youth wing, DYFI, also held separate protests demanding accountability.