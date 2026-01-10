DT
Home / India / NRI doctor-YouTuber detained at Mumbai airport over defamation case filed by BJP functionary

NRI doctor-YouTuber detained at Mumbai airport over defamation case filed by BJP functionary

Sangram Patil was served a notice under Section 35(3) of BNSS and allowed to go, official said

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 06:26 PM Jan 10, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File
London-based doctor and popular YouTuber Sangram Patil was detained at Mumbai international airport on Saturday morning in connection with a defamation case filed by a BJP functionary, a police official said.

Patil was served a notice under section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and allowed to go, the official said while insisting he was not arrested.

The section mandates that police issue notice for appearance to accused in certain cases where the jail term is short instead of arresting them.

"Dr Patil was detained upon his arrival from London. He and his wife were questioned and subsequently released after preliminary investigation," the official said.

The action is in connection with a case filed on the complaint of BJP media cell functionary Nikhil Bhamre, who has alleged that Patil spread false information about the ruling party and made derogatory remarks against its leaders.

