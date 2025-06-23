NSA Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister discuss future meet on boundary issue

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday. The two discussed the need to ‘promote’ bilateral ties.

The NSA, in an obvious reference to Pakistan-backed terrorism, said there was a need to counter it to maintain stability in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs put out details of the meeting tonight.

A statement said, “(At) the meeting, both sides reviewed recent developments in India-China bilateral relations and underscored the need to promote the overall development of the India-China bilateral relations, including by fostering greater people-to-people ties.”

The NSA also emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to maintain overall peace and stability in the region, the statement said.

Doval is visiting China to attend the 20th Meeting of the ‘SCO Security Council Secretaries’. Views were also exchanged on other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA said.

Doval and Wang Yi are also special representatives on the pending boundary question, the MEA statement said. “NSA noted that he looked forward to meeting Wang Yi in India at a mutually convenient date for the 24th round of the SR talks.”.