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Home / India / NSA Doval, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi review ties, note progress towards ‘gradual normalisation’

NSA Doval, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi review ties, note progress towards ‘gradual normalisation’

The meeting between the two senior officials came amid continuing efforts by New Delhi and Beijing to stabilise relations after years of tensions along the Line of Actual Control

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:05 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
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National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted progress towards the “gradual normalisation” of ties during talks on the sidelines of the BRICS National Security Advisers’ Meeting in New Delhi.

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The meeting between the two senior officials came amid continuing efforts by New Delhi and Beijing to stabilise relations after years of tensions along the Line of Actual Control.

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According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Doval underlined that “stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations contribute to building of trust and better understanding between the two sides”.

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The two sides described the discussions as “constructive and forward-looking”.

The interaction with Wang Yi was among a series of bilateral meetings held by Doval on the margins of the 16th BRICS NSAs’ Meeting, which India is hosting under the theme “Building Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

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Doval also met Iran’s Deputy Secretary for Defence Affairs at the Supreme National Security Council, Ghadir Nezamipour, with the two sides reviewing the evolving situation in West Asia and discussing cooperation under the BRICS framework as well as bilateral ties.

In separate talks with Brazil’s Secretary of Multilateral and Political Affairs Carlos Cozendey, Doval welcomed growing cooperation under BRICS and reviewed India-Brazil relations.

The National Security Adviser also met Million Lema Tadesse, Executive Director of Analysis at Ethiopia’s National Intelligence and Security Service, with both sides exploring avenues to deepen the India-Ethiopia Strategic Partnership.

The BRICS meeting of National Security Advisers and heads of security agencies focused on strengthening policy coordination and international cooperation, with participants discussing ways to enhance collective resilience and promote a safer and more secure world through dialogue and shared strategies.

The Doval-Wang meeting assumes significance as India and China continue efforts to rebuild trust and restore normalcy in bilateral ties following the disengagement process and renewed diplomatic engagement between the two neighbours.

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