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Home / India / NSA Doval discusses cyber, maritime and intelligence cooperation with Vietnam

NSA Doval discusses cyber, maritime and intelligence cooperation with Vietnam

Two-day Hanoi visit reviews bilateral security ties ahead of 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:16 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meets Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang to review ongoing bilateral defence cooperation, in Vietnam, November 2, 2026. (X@AmbHanoi via PTI)
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National Security Adviser Ajit Doval discussed ways to strengthen India-Vietnam security and intelligence cooperation, including in cyber, maritime and economic security, during a two-day visit to Hanoi on November 1-2.

Doval held talks with General Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Minister of Public Security, on ongoing cooperation in security and intelligence matters.

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The two sides agreed to strengthen capacity building in law enforcement, cyber security, maritime security and economic security, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

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Doval also called on Vietnam's General Secretary and State President To Lam and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm greetings to him.

He separately met General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, and Le Hoai Trung, Politburo member and Foreign Minister.

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The visit provided an opportunity to review progress in bilateral cooperation under the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two countries will mark 55 years of diplomatic relations in 2027.

Doval also visited Quan Su Pagoda, the historic Buddhist temple in Hanoi that serves as the headquarters of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

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