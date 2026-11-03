NSA Doval, Vietnam Deputy PM review defence ties in Hanoi

NSA Ajit Doval on Monday met Vietnam’s Deputy PM and Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang, in Hanoi to review bilateral defence cooperation and discuss ways to further strengthen engagement between the countries. India and Vietnam share longstanding military ties, with the latest development being the supply of BrahMos missiles by New Delhi to Hanoi.

Vietnam is among the five countries involved in maritime disputes with China in the South China Sea.

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