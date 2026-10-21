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Home / India / NSD students to depict lives of paramilitary personnel who fought Maoists on Ekta Diwas

NSD students to depict lives of paramilitary personnel who fought Maoists on Ekta Diwas

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:09 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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India will mark the eradication of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) this year, with students of the National School of Drama (NSD) set to enact scenes depicting the lives and operations of paramilitary personnel who fought Maoist cadres on the front lines.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan shared the details on Tuesday while unveiling the government’s plans to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as Ekta Diwas on October 31.

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The event will be held at Kevadia in Gujarat, home to the world’s tallest statue of Sardar Patel.

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A key highlight will be a parade by select paramilitary personnel and officers who fought Left Wing Extremism across the country’s 126 LWE-affected districts, helping contain Maoist violence and eliminate the threat.

Around 2,000 NSD students have prepared enactments based on the lives of these personnel and their daring operations in Naxal-affected areas across India.

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The scenes will be telecast on LED display boards as the forces march in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kevadia on October 31.

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