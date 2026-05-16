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Home / India / NSUI launches ‘NTA Halla Bol’ protest over NEET cancellation, demands ban on NTA

NSUI launches ‘NTA Halla Bol’ protest over NEET cancellation, demands ban on NTA

Led by NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar, hundreds of party workers and NEET aspirants gathered under the banner of the ‘NTA Halla Bol’ campaign

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:33 PM May 16, 2026 IST
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The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and NEET aspirants raise slogans during a protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and exam cancellation near the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters, in New Delhi on Saturday. Image credit/ANI
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The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Friday staged a massive protest outside the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters in Delhi, accusing the Centre and the examination body of jeopardising the future of students amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the cancellation of the NEET examination and alleged paper leaks.

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Led by NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar, hundreds of party workers and NEET aspirants gathered under the banner of the “NTA Halla Bol” campaign, raising slogans against the NTA and demanding accountability from the government over alleged irregularities in the examination system.

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The protest comes amid growing anger among students across the country following repeated allegations of paper leaks, mismanagement in competitive examinations and concerns over the mental stress faced by aspirants. During the demonstration, protesters also expressed concern over reports of student suicides linked to examination pressure and uncertainty surrounding NEET.

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Addressing the gathering, Vinod Jakhar said, “The negligence of the Central Government and the failure of NTA have shattered the dreams of millions of hardworking students. Students who dedicate years of hard work to prepare for examinations are today facing insecurity, mismanagement and mental harassment. The government is playing with the future of students and the youth of the country are now demanding answers.”

He further added, “This fight is not just about the NEET examination but about saving the entire education system and the future of the youth of this country. Until students get justice, a fair investigation into the NEET scam is conducted and strict action is taken against those responsible, NSUI’s movement will continue across the nation.”

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During the protest, NSUI placed several demands before the government, including an immediate ban on the NTA, the resignation of the Union Education Minister and a fair, time bound investigation into the alleged NEET scam. The organisation also called for strict action against those found guilty and urged the government to restore the credibility of the examination system.

NSUI leaders warned that if prompt action is not taken, the agitation would be intensified across the country in the coming days. Students participating in the protest also pledged to continue their fight for transparency, accountability and justice in the education system.

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