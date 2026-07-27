The National Students Union of India (NSUI) has stepped up its attack on the Centre over the handling of student protests, demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation and an immediate ban on the National Testing Agency (NTA).

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The student body alleged that authorities have been using excessive force against students instead of addressing concerns through dialogue.

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NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar accused the government of repeatedly using force against protesting students and said the organisation would continue to raise issues concerning examinations, paper leaks and student rights.

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“When the NEET paper leak took place, NSUI was the first organisation to hit the streets. On the very day of the paper leak, our workers launched protests across the country. Our activists faced water cannons, lathi charges and detention, but we did not step back because we were fighting for the future of students. Only after sustained public pressure and the issue being consistently raised did the government acknowledge the seriousness of the NEET paper leak,” Jakhar said.

Jakhar linked the organisation’s earlier protests over the NEET paper leak to recent student demonstrations, alleging that similar police action was being witnessed again.

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“The same pattern is being repeated today. Students protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar were met with water cannons. In Bihar, students faced lathicharge, and the visuals of a police officer firing an AK-47 during the protest have shocked the nation and raised serious questions about the government’s handling of student movements. In Delhi, women students who came to raise their voices were beaten with lathis from behind, and disturbing visuals emerged during the police action. Such incidents are unacceptable in a democracy,” he added.

The NSUI’s demand for Shah’s resignation stems from its allegation that armed force was used against students during protests in Bihar. The organisation said the Home Minister should be held politically accountable for the incident.

Beyond the political demand, the student body has renewed its criticism of the country’s examination system. It called for the NTA to be scrapped and replaced with a “credible, transparent and accountable” system, along with a stronger framework to prevent paper leaks and ensure strict punishment for those involved.

The NSUI also sought a CBI and SFIO probe into the alleged ITPI Recognition Scam and demanded action against those responsible. It called for an examination system that is transparent, student-centric and free from corruption.

Jakhar said the organisation would continue its campaign until students’ concerns were addressed.

“Students asking for fair examinations, transparency and justice should not be treated as criminals. NSUI will continue its nationwide movement until every student receives justice and the education system becomes transparent, accountable and free from corruption,” Jakhar said.