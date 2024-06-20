NTA cancels NET exam day after 9.8L took it; case handed to CBI

New Delhi, June 19
A day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET examination, the Union Ministry of Education on Wednesday cancelled it saying the “integrity of the examination may have been compromised”.
Over 9.8 lakh students appeared for the examination, which was conducted in two shifts across the country on June 18. The matter had been handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation, said officials. The decision comes amid massive uproar over the medical entrance exam NEET following allegations of irregularities, with the issue now before the Supreme Court. The ministry said a fresh examination would be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately.
“The UGC received inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) on the examination. These inputs prima facie indicate that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised,” the official said.
