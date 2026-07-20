DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / NTA denies NEET-UG OMR interchange claims, calls viral sheets fabricated

NTA denies NEET-UG OMR interchange claims, calls viral sheets fabricated

Agency warns of legal consequences against those creating fabricated documents

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:53 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Amid the mounting allegations of interchange of OMR sheets by NEET UG candidates on social media, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday said that digitally manipulated versions of the OMR answer sheets were in circulation.

Advertisement

The NTA conducted NEET (UG) 2026 on June 21 and the result was declared on July 16.  The agency said that it had individually emailed to every registered candidate a scanned copy of their OMR answer sheets at the e-mail address given at the time of registration.

Advertisement

Post results, NTA received several representations from candidates alleging that the OMR answer sheet uploaded against their Roll Number, or emailed to them, does not belong to them, or has been “interchanged” or shows a substantially lower number of answers than the candidate claims to have made.

Advertisement

The NTA said it examined each representation and found that the image enclosed by, or on behalf of, the candidate with such a representation is, on forensic and record-based examination, not the OMR answer sheet issued by the Agency. “It is a fabricated document,” NTA said, denying any evaluation error.

“The images being circulated as the “correct” OMR are not documents issued by NTA. They are digitally manipulated versions of the candidates’ own genuine OMR answer sheets. The alterations observed in the cases examined range from the introduction of additional response markings to the alteration of names and of the authenticated signature time of an invigilator, amongst others,” NTA said.

Advertisement

The agency has warned of legal consequences against those creating fabricated documents.

Citing claims by Lakshya Singh about his NEET (UG) 2026 OMR answer sheet, NTA said that the image being circulated of the OMR sheet by the candidate shows response markings that are not present on the genuine sheet.

“Of 180 questions, the candidate attempted 54 (34 correct, 20 incorrect) and left 126 unattempted. The score of 116 marks is verified and stands as declared,” NTA said.

Regarding claims by another Abhay Yadav who stated that only five questions were left unattempted and that the result should be 634 marks, NTA said that of 180 questions, 44 were left unattempted and the OMR and the calculation sheet on file are mutually consistent.

In the third example of Lucknow-based Pratibha Trivedi, NTA said that her score of 38 marks was verified and stands as declared.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts