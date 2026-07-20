NTA denies NEET-UG OMR interchange claims, calls viral sheets fabricated

Amid the mounting allegations of interchange of OMR sheets by NEET UG candidates on social media, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday said that digitally manipulated versions of the OMR answer sheets were in circulation.

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The NTA conducted NEET (UG) 2026 on June 21 and the result was declared on July 16. The agency said that it had individually emailed to every registered candidate a scanned copy of their OMR answer sheets at the e-mail address given at the time of registration.

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Post results, NTA received several representations from candidates alleging that the OMR answer sheet uploaded against their Roll Number, or emailed to them, does not belong to them, or has been “interchanged” or shows a substantially lower number of answers than the candidate claims to have made.

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The NTA said it examined each representation and found that the image enclosed by, or on behalf of, the candidate with such a representation is, on forensic and record-based examination, not the OMR answer sheet issued by the Agency. “It is a fabricated document,” NTA said, denying any evaluation error.

“The images being circulated as the “correct” OMR are not documents issued by NTA. They are digitally manipulated versions of the candidates’ own genuine OMR answer sheets. The alterations observed in the cases examined range from the introduction of additional response markings to the alteration of names and of the authenticated signature time of an invigilator, amongst others,” NTA said.

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The agency has warned of legal consequences against those creating fabricated documents.

Citing claims by Lakshya Singh about his NEET (UG) 2026 OMR answer sheet, NTA said that the image being circulated of the OMR sheet by the candidate shows response markings that are not present on the genuine sheet.

“Of 180 questions, the candidate attempted 54 (34 correct, 20 incorrect) and left 126 unattempted. The score of 116 marks is verified and stands as declared,” NTA said.

Regarding claims by another Abhay Yadav who stated that only five questions were left unattempted and that the result should be 634 marks, NTA said that of 180 questions, 44 were left unattempted and the OMR and the calculation sheet on file are mutually consistent.

In the third example of Lucknow-based Pratibha Trivedi, NTA said that her score of 38 marks was verified and stands as declared.