NTA issues detailed FAQs to clear confusion over centres, refunds, timing on NEET re-exam

With a month left for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a detailed Frequently Asked Questions document to answer a growing list of concerns raised by candidates and parents after the May 3 examination.

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The clarification comes at a time when uncertainty over examination centres, refund of fees and scheduling has dominated student discussions online, with many candidates still unsure about what changes the re-test would bring.

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According to the NTA, the re-examination will be conducted on June 21 from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The agency said the additional 15 minutes were being provided for completion of documentation, verification and other examination-related formalities.

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The agency also clarified that no additional fee would be charged from candidates appearing for the re-test. On the issue of refund, which had become one of the biggest concerns among students, the NTA said candidates had already been given the option to update their bank account details along with their city preferences. A separate module for sharing bank details for refund would be made available by May 21, it added.

The document also settles confusion around language preferences. The NTA stated that the medium of examination chosen during the original application process cannot be changed now as it had already been finalised earlier.

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For many students, however, the bigger worry remains the examination centre. The agency said centres are allotted according to city choices selected by candidates and may not necessarily be the same centres assigned during the earlier examination. It further clarified that centres are allotted randomly within chosen cities, meaning some candidates may not get centres close to their homes.

Candidates who faced issues during the May 3 examination have been asked to send complaints and supporting documents to the NTA helpdesk email. The agency also made it clear that the June 21 examination date had been finalised and would not be changed regardless of clashes with other examinations.