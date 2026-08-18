NTA overhauls exam system, drops 600 experts amid security revamp

As part of its examination and security overhaul, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has revamped its examination team, removing around 600 experts and onboarding new personnel.

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On the infrastructure and security front, the agency said its offices would be shifted to new premises, with security arrangements reinforced through the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) teams.

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The experts comprise contracted and internal subject matter specialists involved in question paper setting, translation and psychometrics. NTA’s subject experts came under scrutiny following the NEET-UG paper leak, with more than 13 subject experts named in the CBI chargesheet.

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The NTA will also hire domain specialists from the private sector in areas such as cybersecurity and question paper design.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday directed the agency to ensure all necessary security and infrastructure facilities for the smooth conduct of examinations.

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The directions were issued at a follow-up meeting on the NTA, during which the agency briefed the minister on steps taken to strengthen its examination process.

The development comes days after the NTA ordered a re-test for three subjects of the UGC-NET examination following errors in the question papers, and within months of the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 for medical admissions over allegations of a paper leak.

The agency will also introduce a four-tier question paper checking system to strengthen scrutiny and reduce the possibility of errors.

The NTA is further set to induct 20-25 officials over the next two to three weeks. The meeting also reviewed the agency’s broader plan for further induction of officials.

The measures are aimed at strengthening the agency’s examination infrastructure and ensuring greater security, accountability and scrutiny in the conduct of examinations.