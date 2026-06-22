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Home / India / NTA refutes fake NEET-UG 2026 video, initiates action against misinformation spreaders

NTA refutes fake NEET-UG 2026 video, initiates action against misinformation spreaders

The agency warned deliberate creation and dissemination of false information aimed at misleading students constitutes a serious offence

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:23 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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NEET-UG candidates exit an examination centre after appearing for the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. PTI
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has strongly refuted claims made in a video circulating on social media regarding the conduct of NEET (UG) 2026, calling the content fabricated and misleading. The agency clarified that the examination was conducted successfully across the country under stringent security and surveillance measures.

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In an official statement, NTA said, "NTA's attention has been drawn to a fabricated video being circulated on social media regarding NEET (UG) 2026. The video is FAKE and the claims it makes are false. The examination was conducted successfully today under comprehensive security and surveillance."

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The agency warned that the deliberate creation and dissemination of false information aimed at misleading or alarming students constitutes a serious offence. It added that action is being taken against those responsible with the support of relevant authorities.

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"Manufacturing and deliberately circulating such misinformation to defraud or alarm students is a serious offence. NTA, with the support of I4C and law-enforcement agencies, is taking action against those responsible for originating this content."

Appealing for calm, the NTA urged students, parents and the public to rely only on official channels for authentic information related to the examination and avoid sharing unverified content.

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"We appeal to students, parents and the public to verify only through neet.nta.nic.in and official NTA handles, and not to amplify such material. Our 20 lakh+ aspirants deserve a calm and fair process."

The clarification comes amid heightened public attention surrounding NEET (UG) 2026, one of India's largest entrance examinations, which was conducted for over 20 lakh candidates under extensive monitoring and security arrangements nationwide.

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