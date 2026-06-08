NTA releases city intimation slip for aspirants

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026, which will be conducted on June 21.

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Candidates who have registered for the NEET-UG 2026 can now log in to official portal to view and download the city intimation slip. The document is aimed at helping students make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements well before the examination.

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The NTA has clarified that the city intimation slip is not the admit card and should not be treated as permission to enter the examination hall. The slip only informs candidates about the city in which their examination centre has been allotted.