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Home / India / NTA releases provisional answer key for UGC-NET, constitutes committee to look into question paper errors

NTA releases provisional answer key for UGC-NET, constitutes committee to look into question paper errors

The NTA conducted the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 on July 17 and 18 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 224 cities

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:58 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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While the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC-NET provisional answer keys for 84 subjects, it has constituted a committee to look into complaints received regarding errors in the in English, Commerce and Sociology question papers.

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NTA faced criticism over multiple errors in the UGC-NET 2026 exam papers. Candidates claimed the Sociology paper had several spelling, grammar and translation mistakes, including the names of renowned sociologists' names being misspelt as "Putzer" instead of "Ritzer" and "Nusbaut" instead of "Nussbaum".  There were allegations over repetition of questions from previous years in English.

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The NTA conducted the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 on July 17 and 18 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 224 cities at 352 centres for 1,87,739 registered candidates.  The challenge window will be open from August 16 to 18.

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“NTA is uploading the provisional answer keys and inviting challenges for 84 subjects. In respect of the three remaining subjects, namely English, Commerce and Sociology, a committee was constituted to look into the complaints received regarding various types of errors in the question papers. Based on the recommendations of this committee, a public notice with regard to these 3 subjects is being issued separately, later today,” the agency said.

NTA said that challenges to answer keys made by candidates will be verified by the designated subject matter experts. “Where a challenge is found correct on merit, the provisional answer key will be revised, and the responses will be evaluated against the revised final answer key for the purpose of preparing and declaring the result. Individual decisions on each challenge will not be communicated separately to candidates; however, the revised final answer key will be published on the official website before the results are declared, and the processing fee will be refunded for every challenge that is accepted,” it said.

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