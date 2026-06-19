DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / NTA starts WhatsApp alerts for NEET-UG re-exam candidates; new admit card mandatory

NTA starts WhatsApp alerts for NEET-UG re-exam candidates; new admit card mandatory

The NEET-UG re-examination will be conducted on June 21 amid heightened security measures following the cancellation of the earlier test

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:19 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel verify documents of aspirants before they appear for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026 exam in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on May 3, 2026. Representative Image/PTI File
Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun sending important updates related to the upcoming NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination directly to candidates through its verified WhatsApp account ahead of the June 21 exam.

Advertisement

The move is aimed at ensuring students receive authentic information regarding their examination centres and admit cards while protecting them from fake messages and online scams.

Advertisement

NTA said candidates should trust only on messages received from its verified WhatsApp account, +91 78279 80287, which carries a blue verification tick and the name “National Testing Agency”. Any message claiming to be from NTA without the verified badge should be treated as suspicious.

Advertisement

The agency clarified that the WhatsApp service is a one way communication channel and that candidates will never be asked to share OTPs, personal details or make any payment. It also reiterated that it does not send question papers, answer keys or any “leaked” examination material.

New admit card required

Candidates have been instructed to download their admit cards from the official NEET website, neet.nta.nic.in. The admit card issued for the May 3 examination will not be valid for the June 21 re-examination, as many students have been allotted new examination centres in their preferred cities.

Advertisement

However, students who have already downloaded and printed their June 21 admit cards need not do so again.

Clarifying the issue, NTA said, “It is clarified that those who have already downloaded their admit cards for the June 21 NEET-UG examination need not do it again. The SMS, email and WhatsApp messages are primarily for those students who are yet to download their new admit cards. The May 3 admit cards will not be valid as many students have been allocated new centers in their preferred cities. Downloading and printing June 21 admit card once is enough.”

Candidates have been advised to type the official website address themselves while downloading their admit cards and avoid clicking on links received through forwarded messages or unknown sources.

NTA has also urged students to report suspicious messages or fraud attempts through the designated complaint portal or by calling the cybercrime helpline at 1930.

The NEET-UG re-examination will be conducted on June 21 amid heightened security measures following the cancellation of the earlier test.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts