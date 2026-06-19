NTA starts WhatsApp alerts for NEET-UG re-exam candidates; new admit card mandatory

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun sending important updates related to the upcoming NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination directly to candidates through its verified WhatsApp account ahead of the June 21 exam.

Advertisement

The move is aimed at ensuring students receive authentic information regarding their examination centres and admit cards while protecting them from fake messages and online scams.

Advertisement

NTA said candidates should trust only on messages received from its verified WhatsApp account, +91 78279 80287, which carries a blue verification tick and the name “National Testing Agency”. Any message claiming to be from NTA without the verified badge should be treated as suspicious.

Advertisement

The agency clarified that the WhatsApp service is a one way communication channel and that candidates will never be asked to share OTPs, personal details or make any payment. It also reiterated that it does not send question papers, answer keys or any “leaked” examination material.

New admit card required

Candidates have been instructed to download their admit cards from the official NEET website, neet.nta.nic.in. The admit card issued for the May 3 examination will not be valid for the June 21 re-examination, as many students have been allotted new examination centres in their preferred cities.

Advertisement

However, students who have already downloaded and printed their June 21 admit cards need not do so again.

Clarifying the issue, NTA said, “It is clarified that those who have already downloaded their admit cards for the June 21 NEET-UG examination need not do it again. The SMS, email and WhatsApp messages are primarily for those students who are yet to download their new admit cards. The May 3 admit cards will not be valid as many students have been allocated new centers in their preferred cities. Downloading and printing June 21 admit card once is enough.”

Candidates have been advised to type the official website address themselves while downloading their admit cards and avoid clicking on links received through forwarded messages or unknown sources.

NTA has also urged students to report suspicious messages or fraud attempts through the designated complaint portal or by calling the cybercrime helpline at 1930.

The NEET-UG re-examination will be conducted on June 21 amid heightened security measures following the cancellation of the earlier test.