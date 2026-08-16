NTA to re-conduct UGC-NET exams for English, Commerce and Sociology after 'multiple errors' in papers

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct re-examination of UGC NET in English, Commerce and Sociology after the committee it constituted found that the three papers had many "factual, typographical, translation errors, including misspelt names of prominent scholars".

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NTA had conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination from 22 to 30 June 2026 across 87 subjects, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes.

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In respect of three subjects, the NTA had received several complaints on multiple errors in these papers. Accordingly, NTA formed a committee to look into these errors.

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Candidates claimed the Sociology paper had several spelling, grammar and translation mistakes, including the names of renowned sociologists' names being misspelt as "Putzer" instead of "Ritzer" and "Nusbaut" instead of "Nussbaum".

There were also allegations over repetition of questions from previous years in English paper.

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“The Committee found that the three papers had many factual, typographical, translation errors, including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts, as well as repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered. The Committee recommended that, in the interest of holding a fair and error-free examination, these three papers should be re-conducted,” the agency said.

The NTA concluded that question papers carrying defects cannot be addressed merely by dropping questions after the challenge process.

“In view of the above, the three papers, English, Commerce and Sociology, will be re-conducted,” it said.

English and Commerce examination will be conducted on September 9 and Sociology paper will be conducted on September 10.

NTA clarified that no additional examination fee will be charged from the candidates of these three subjects for the re-conduct.

NTA on Sunday had released the UGC NET provisional answer keys for 84 subjects.

“Allocation of JRF seats and issuance of e-certificates for eligibility for Assistant Professor and for admission to PhD for these 84 subjects will not be delayed due to re-conduct of the examination for the three subjects,” NTA said.