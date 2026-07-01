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Home / India / NTA working on declaring NEET results faster

NTA working on declaring NEET results faster

The NEET re-exam was held on June 21, following the cancellation of the original May 3 exam over an alleged paper leak

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:27 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Officials from the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA) told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on July 1 that it is working on declaring NEET UG results fast in order to avoid delayed counselling.

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The committee also suggested to the officials that NTA should be transformed into a statutory body, through an act of Parliament so that it operates with a codified liability standard toward the candidates it examines. The NTA was created in 2017 as a registered society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

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NTA in a presentation said it is institutionalising the parallelised result processing. “We are institutionalising parallelised result processing, running the answer key challenge concurrently with scanning as a repeatable way to declare results faster and protect the admission and counselling faster. Presently, result declaration takes 45 days and the answer key challenge usually begins only after OMR scanning is complete adding four to five days. A delayed result would delay medical college admissions and counselling,” NTA told the parliamentary panel.

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The NEET answer key challenge allows candidates to contest the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) provisional answer key. If you believe an official answer is incorrect, you can submit an online objection using standard textbook references. If a panel of experts accepts your challenge, the answer key is revised and your challenge fee is refunded.

The NEET re-exam was held on June 21, following the cancellation of the original May 3 exam over an alleged paper leak. The CBI is continuing its investigation into the leak. NTA briefed the committee on how it sought help from the Department of Posts and Indian Air Force (IAF) to conduct the re-test.

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Former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan, who heads the high-powered committee tasked with overseeing NTA reforms, also briefed the panel.

Chairman of the panel, Mukul Wasnik said, “The meeting was very good and informative. The input we received during the course of our deliberations will help the committee reach a conclusion.”

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