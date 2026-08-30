DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Nurse found murdered in Hyderabad, police probe possible sexual assault

Nurse found murdered in Hyderabad, police probe possible sexual assault

The woman, a native of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, is found dead on Saturday in a room near the hospital where she worked

article_Author
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 06:16 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. Thinkstock
Advertisement

A 21-year-old nurse was found dead with bleeding injuries on her face here, police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The woman, a native of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, was found dead on Saturday in a room near the hospital where she worked.

Advertisement

Hospital staff discovered her and alerted the police.

Advertisement

"There were bleeding injuries on her face. She is suspected to have been murdered by an unidentified person," a senior police official said.

The official said police were investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Advertisement

Police were also examining whether she had been sexually assaulted and were awaiting the medical report.

A murder case has been registered at Pahadi Shareef police station.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts