NY-bound Air India flight returns to Mumbai after bomb threat   

Tribune News Service
Mumbai, Updated At : 04:12 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York returned to the airport here on Monday after a bomb threat note was found inside its toilet mid-air, officials said.

The aircraft, carrying more than 320 persons, landed safely in Mumbai and underwent mandatory checks by the security agencies.

A passenger spotted the note with the message "there is a bomb in the flight" written on it inside the toilet and alerted the crew, a Sahar police official here said.

The flight later made an emergency landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, he said.

"Nothing suspicious has been found (so far) and we are conducting the investigation," the official said, adding they were in the process of registering an FIR against unidentified person in connection with the matter. There were 322 persons, including 19 crew members, in the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, a source said.

The Air India said: "The flight has been rescheduled to operate at 5 am on Tuesday, and all passengers have been offered hotel accommodation, meals, and other assistance until then." 

