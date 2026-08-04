The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Tuesday escalated its attack on Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin over his allegedly offensive remarks alluding to actor Trisha, filing complaints with the police and the National Commission for Women (NCW) and seeking action against the DMK leader.

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A police complaint was lodged at the Thanjavur East Police Station by S Bairavi, TVK's Central District Women's Wing Organiser for Thanjavur, while the party's national spokesperson, Pazha Selvakumar, submitted a complaint to the NCW in New Delhi. TVK has also announced statewide protests over the issue.

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The controversy stems from a DMK-organised protest led by Udhayanidhi in Thanjavur on Monday over the Cauvery water dispute. While criticising Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Udhayanidhi alleged that Tamil Nadu had not received a single drop of Cauvery water while the Chief Minister remained unconcerned.

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The rally took a controversial turn when people in the crowd chanted “Trisha, Trisha”. Pausing his speech, Udhayanidhi responded with an allegedly offensive, double-meaning remark, triggering sharp political reactions.

In its complaint to the NCW, TVK alleged that Udhayanidhi resorted to “offensive, double-meaning remarks and vulgar innuendos targeting a prominent female public figure”.

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“Such language, delivered from a high-profile political platform, normalises the objectification and verbal harassment of women in public space,” the complaint said.

Calling the remarks “objectifying and vulgar”, the party urged the women's panel to issue a notice to Udhayanidhi and sought an unconditional public apology from him. It also demanded that a police case be registered against the DMK leader for “outraging the modesty of women”.

The complaint lodged with the police alleged that Udhayanidhi's remarks degraded women, caused mental agony to the actor and women in general, and sought appropriate legal action.

Heavy police deployment was seen outside the residence where Udhayanidhi is staying in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

TVK leaders, including Ministers N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna, and MLA Rhevanth Charan, strongly condemned the remarks. Charan termed them “absolutely disgusting”, saying they exposed the “mindset, political culture, and declining standards of the Arivalayam clan”.

The BJP also targeted Udhayanidhi over the controversy. Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy described the remarks as “disgusting, obscene, vulgar and shameful” and demanded the DMK leader's arrest. — with Agencies