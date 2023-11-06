Odd-even rule back in Delhi from November 13-20 to combat air pollution

PTI

New Delhi, November 6

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Monday that the odd-even car rationing scheme would be enforced in the city from November 13 to 20 as a measure to combat air pollution.

Rai made the announcement at a press conference here.

"The odd-even scheme will come into effect in Delhi after Diwali, running from November 13 to November 20. A decision to extend the scheme will be made after November 20."

The odd-even scheme permits cars to operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates.

Rai said that to prioritise the health of schoolchildren, the government has decided to suspend in-person classes in all schools, except for students of grades X and XII preparing for board exams.

Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR on Monday morning were recorded around seven to eight times above the government-prescribed safe limit, as a toxic haze persisted over the region for the seventh consecutive day.

