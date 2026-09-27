Odisha: 78-year-old woman rescued after floating 12 hours in flooded Brahmani river

A 78-year-old woman, swept away by the swollen Brahmani river in Odisha's Jajpur district, was rescued in Kendrapara after floating around 12 hours in floodwaters, officials said.

Kasi Dalei, a resident of Kalakhanda village in Jajpur, was carried away by strong river currents around 9 pm on Saturday when she had gone to attend nature's call, family members said.

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She was spotted floating in the swollen river around 10 am on Sunday by two fishermen of Balipatna village, the officials said.

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The fishermen immediately steered their boat towards her and pulled the woman out of the water, they said.

Dalei was subsequently taken to hospital in a critical condition.

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"Exhaustion had taken a toll on Dalei. Her health condition is currently stable after treatment," said Dr Nirakar Parida, medical officer at Pattamundai Sub Divisional Hospital.

The rescue act has drawn appreciation for the two fishermen for their prompt intervention and courage.

"We will remain indebted to these fishermen who saved her life," a family member said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi conducted an aerial survey of areas in Ganjam and Koraput inundated by rivers in spate, following heavy rain that has affected 13 districts, where local authorities have started moving people to safety.