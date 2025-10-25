Odisha activates disaster preparedness as cyclonic storm nears Andhra coast

The Odisha Government on Saturday said it has activated its disaster readiness model in view of an impending severe cyclonic storm (SCS) likely to cross neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the pre-cyclone watch for South Odisha coasts and said the state was likely to witness heavy rain for three days from October 27 as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression.

In its 5.30 PM bulletin, IMD said the depression moved nearly westwards and lay centred around 970 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) and 1,030 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha).

Depression is a weather condition followed by a low-pressure area and preceded by a cyclonic storm, a scientist at IMD at Bhubaneswar Centre said.

“It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards, intensify into a deep depression by October 26 and into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal by October 27 morning,” it said, adding that thereafter, it is likely to move north-westwards, then north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of October 28.

"Continuing to move north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 110 kmph,” IMD said.

Though the system will not have direct impact on the state, a portion of South Odisha remains within the “cone of uncertaint”, with the possibility of heavy rainfall and strong winds in some districts.

According to Dr Manorama Mohanty, the director of Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, IMD has issued red warning of rains and wind in certain districts of southern and coastal districts on October 28 and 29.

While red alert (rainfall of 20 cm and above) has been issued for the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri, Orange warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall of 12 cm to 20 cm has been issued for the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur on October 28.

Similarly, for October 29, IMD issued red warning for the districts of Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri and orange warning for the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Bolangir and Nuapada. Nine other districts have been identified under yellow warning area where rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm is likely to occur, she said.

IMD said squally weather with wind speed reaching up to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off south Odisha coast from October 26 evening.

“It is likely to increase to 65 kmph from October 27 evening and then further increase to 80 kmph from October 28 evening to early hours of October 29 along and off south Odisha coast and decrease gradually thereafter,” IMD said.

IMD’s latest statement said sea conditions is very likely to be rough to very rough along and off Odisha coast from October 26 evening to October 27 evening.

“Advise fishermen not to venture into sea from October 26 to 29. Those out at sea area should return to the coast immediately,” IMD said.

IMD also issued Port Warning Signals and advised hoist of Distant Cautionary Signal No-I (DC-1) at all ports of the state.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari reviewed the situation in a high-level meeting with district collectors and directed them to remain prepared for any eventuality.

“Around 15 districts in coastal and southern regions of the state are likely to be impacted by the changed weather condition. Though IMD has forecast that the cyclone will cross AP coast, we are keeping all apparatus ready if the cyclone changes its direction. All necessary measures have been taken based on past experiences,” Pujari said.

He added, “Relief materials, medicines and other essential supplies are sufficiently stocked for emergency. District authorities have been asked to give priority to saving human and animal lives while protecting property.”

The minister added that the state government has already kept NDRF, ODRAF, Fire Services teams ready for any eventuality. The collectors of Balasore and Ganjam have cancelled the leaves of government employees in wake of the impending weather condition, the minister added.

With IMD issuing alerts on sea conditions, authorities have started using public address systems and informing fishermen not to venture into the ocean from October 25 to 29. Awareness drives through loudspeakers are being conducted along the coast, officials said.