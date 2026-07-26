A social media post of Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi’s daughter Archita Sachin Rahar allegedly celebrating the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union education minister has sparked resentment in the party rank and file in Odisha.

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Rahar, in an Instagram post, which had a photograph of Pradhan in the backdrop of the national flag, wrote, “Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid massive student protests over NEET leak fiasco.”

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State BJP leaders, including her mother, on the other hand, expressed sympathy to Pradhan.

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“Everyone has the right to express their views. Her daughter, who is from Gen Z, said she stands by her statement. She has the right to speak her mind,” the MP’s office assistant Dhaneswar Barik told PTI over phone.

Asked whether Rahar’s social media post has put the Bhubaneswar MP in trouble, Barik said, “Only time will tell.” The two-time MP from Bhubaneswar was, however, unavailable for comment.

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Sources said the lawmaker had asked her daughter to remove the post after getting a phone call from Pradhan’s office. However, it failed to have an impact.

Rahar, in another social media post, wrote, “Also, to DP’s PA who is sure to text my mother asking me to delete my previous story (it has happened before) -- Don’t bother. I won’t delete. Jai Jagannath! Jai Hind.”

After her daughter’s tough stand on her post, Aparajita Sarangi, in an X post on Saturday night, wrote, “Sri @dpradhanbjp ji has tendered his resignation today. Resigning after owning moral responsibility calls for a lot of courage. I stand by him in this very difficult time. I wish for him the best for the days to come. May Lord Jagannath shower HIS Blessings upon him.” BJP leaders of Odisha criticised Rahar over her post.

Jagannath Pradhan, a BJP candidate who lost the polls in 2024 from Bhubaneswar Central assembly segment, said, “Pradhan is son of the soil. His resignation has hurt us. Odias have welcomed the daughter of Bihar (Aparajita) and made her MP twice.” “Sarangi should have control over her family members. She should tender an apology to Odisha for her daughter making adverse remarks against Pradhan. As an educated person, the MP’s daughter should not make such statements against Pradhan, who had immense contributions to Odisha and India,” he added.

“The BJP is a family and all the members should stand by the other when he or she is in trouble. Sarangi’s daughter going against a party leader is not acceptable in a disciplined party like the BJP,” another senior leader said.

The issue has also been discussed widely on social media.