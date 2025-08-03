DT
Home / India / Odisha burning incident: Police now claim no foul play in 15-year-old girl's death, despite mother's allegations

Odisha burning incident: Police now claim no foul play in 15-year-old girl's death, despite mother's allegations

The mother of the girl — who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Delhi — had, in her FIR at Balanga police station on July 19, alleged that her daughter was abducted by three persons who poured an inflammable substance on her and set her on fire
PTI
Bhubaneswar, Updated At : 10:28 AM Aug 03, 2025 IST
A file photo of medical staff in Odisha hospital bringing out the victim girl to be airlifted to Delhi. PTI
The Odisha Police have now claimed that no person was involved in the burning of a 15-year-old girl, who succumbed to her injuries, even though the victim's mother alleged that three unknown miscreants had set her daughter on fire.

The girl, who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Delhi after sustaining burn injuries in the incident which took place near her house in Balanga area of Puri district on July 19, died on Saturday. She was earlier airlifted from Bhubaneswar to the national capital for better treatment.

The police, however, did not make it clear how the girl "caught" fire.

Odisha Police, in a post on X, said, "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of the victim girl in the Balanga incident. The police have conducted the investigation with utmost sincerity. The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. Therefore, we request everyone not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment."

The girl's mother, in her FIR at Balanga police station on July 19, had alleged that her daughter was abducted by three people who poured an inflammable substance on her and set her on fire.

After registration of the case, senior police officers visited the spot. Scientific teams and dog squads were deployed for the collection of evidence. A special investigation team has been constituted to investigate the case, according to the police.

