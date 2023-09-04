Odisha cadre IPS officer Yogesh Bahadur Khurania is head of BSF’s Western Command

Chandigarh, September 4
Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service officer of Odisha, assumed charge as the Special Director-General of the Border Security Force’s (BSF), Western Command, in Chandigarh on Monday. He will be responsible for the management of the entire border with Pakistan as well as the administration and deployment of BSF manpower and assets in the Western Sector.
Prior to this, he was serving as Special Director-General (Operations) at the BSF Headquarters in New Delhi. He takes over from PV Rama Sastry, who has been posted to force’s headquarters in his place.
Khurania had joined the BSF in 2018 on deputation as has served as Inspector General (IG), South Bengal Frontier, IG (Personnel), at force’s headquarters and Additional Director-General, Eastern Command, Kolkata.
His earlier appointments with the state police include IG Operations, Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and Special Director, state Vigilance. He is a recipient of the Governor’s Medal, Police Medal for Meritorious Service, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal and Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak.
