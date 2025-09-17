DT
Home / India / Odisha CM approves free bus rides for school kids

Odisha CM approves free bus rides for school kids

Students will be eligible for free bus rides upon showing a valid student ID card or wearing school uniforms
article_Author
PTI
Bhubaneswar, Updated At : 09:15 PM Sep 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representative pic. iStock
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday gave his nod to a proposal to provide free bus rides to schoolchildren across the state, an official release said.

The initiative will be implemented under the Mukhyamantri Bus Seva (MBS) scheme.

According to a decision taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the CM on August 21, all schoolchildren will be eligible for free bus rides upon showing a valid student ID card or wearing school uniforms.

According to the statement, Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) will revise bus routes and timings to cover the maximum number of schools, adding that district education officers will provide necessary data for re-mapping routes.

The commerce and transport departments will allocate budget to compensate OSRTC for the revenue loss, the statement added.

