DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Odisha draft electoral rolls published; over 20 lakh names deleted after SIR enumeration phase

Odisha draft electoral rolls published; over 20 lakh names deleted after SIR enumeration phase

Claims and objections would be heard till August 4 and the final electoral roll would be published on September 6

article_Author
PTI
Bhubaneswar, Updated At : 08:46 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Booth-Level Officers (BLO) assist a voter in filling out forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. PTI file
Advertisement

Names of more than 20 lakh people were deleted from the voter lists following the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision in Odisha as the Election Commission published the draft electoral rolls on Sunday.

Advertisement

Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R S Gopalan said the state had 3.33 crore voters when the electoral roll was frozen on May 20.

Advertisement

Following the enumeration exercise under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that was held between May 30 and June 28, the electoral roll now features 3.13 crore voters, including 1.60 crore men, 1.53 crore women and 2,775 third gender people, he said.

Advertisement

Of the 20 lakh voters whose names were excluded from the electoral roll, 8.32 lakh died, 10.07 lakh shifted elsewhere or remained absent during the exercise, and 1.58 lakh names were found registered as voters in multiple places, the CEO said.

Besides, around 14,000 voters did not return their enumeration forms to the booth-level officers (BLOs) during the enumeration phase, he added.

Advertisement

“The voters, whose names were not there in the draft electoral roll, can submit their claim or objection either through the BLO or through the ECINET mobile app or voters.eci.gov.in,” Gopalan told the reporters at a press conference.

He said that claims and objections would be heard till August 4 and the final electoral roll would be published on September 6.

“If someone’s name does not feature in the draft voter list, the person needs to fill up a form and submit it to poll authorities along with a declaration form and other documents,” the CEO said.

Claims and objections will be received from July 5 to August 4, and 147 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and 994 assistant EROs would scrutinise such cases by September 2.

If required, additional officers would be engaged from time to time to dispose of the claims and objections within the prescribed time limit, Gopalan said.

Commenting on the draft electoral rolls, BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra alleged, “Not 20 lakh, names of over 27 lakh voters were deleted from the lists. They have hidden the names of another 7 lakh voters.”

Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam alleged that the deletion of names of 20 lakh voters, who are “against the ruling BJP”, was a “conspiracy”.

Kadam said his party would raise the issue inside and outside the assembly in the coming days.

Reacting to opposition leaders’ statements, BJP MLA Babu Singh said the ECI has revised the voters’ list, not that of the BJP.

“Those who have any objection to the draft list can submit claims to the ECI through proper channel,” Singh said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts