Odisha gets major connectivity boost: Rs 8,300 crore Coastal Highway to cut Rameshwar-Paradeep travel time by 2.5 hours

Odisha’s coastline is set for a major infrastructure leap as the Centre has approved the construction of the 160.18-km Rameshwar–Paradeep Coastal Highway, a Rs 8,300.79-crore project that promises to cut travel time between Rameshwar and Paradeep by nearly two-and-a-half hours while seamlessly linking the state’s key pilgrimage centres, tourism destinations and economic hubs.

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The ambitious corridor is expected to redefine coastal connectivity and unlock new opportunities for tourism, trade and regional development.

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The project will be developed by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) and will pass through the districts of Khurda, Puri, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur, creating a modern transport corridor along Odisha’s eastern coast.

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The highway has been designed with a four-lane access-controlled stretch from Rameshwar to Konark and a two-lane highway with paved shoulders from Konark to Paradeep, allowing vehicles to travel at a design speed of 100 km per hour. Once operational, the improved road network is expected to significantly enhance both passenger mobility and freight transportation.

The corridor will strengthen connectivity between some of Odisha’s most revered religious landmarks, including the Jagannath Temple in Puri, the Konark Sun Temple and the Ramchandi Temple. Faster and safer road access is expected to improve the pilgrimage experience for millions of devotees while supporting the state’s growing religious tourism sector.

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The project is also expected to complement the region’s upcoming airport infrastructure, making Odisha more accessible to domestic and international visitors.

Beyond religious tourism, the Rameshwar–Paradeep Coastal Highway is poised to emerge as a flagship coastal tourism route, connecting beaches, heritage monuments, biodiversity hotspots and local communities.

Improved connectivity between Puri, Konark and Paradeep will create an integrated tourism circuit offering visitors a blend of spiritual heritage, historic architecture, scenic beaches and ecological attractions. The highway will also improve access to important conservation areas, including the internationally known Gahirmatha turtle nesting sites, promoting eco-tourism and responsible travel along Odisha’s coastline.

The highway is expected to generate substantial economic opportunities for local communities by encouraging investments in hotels, homestays, restaurants, handicraft markets and other tourism-related businesses.

Developed in line with the PM GatiShakti initiative, the project will connect nine economic nodes and five logistics nodes, strengthening Odisha’s transport and logistics network. It will also improve connectivity to strategic infrastructure, including Paradip Port, Puri Railway Station, the proposed Puri Airport, and other major regional economic centres.