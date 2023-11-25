Odisha man releases snake into room; wife, daughter killed

Berhampur, November 24
A 25-year-old man, K Ganesh Patra, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and two-year-old daughter by releasing a venomous snake into their room in Odisha's Ganjam district.
On October 6, he brought a cobra in a plastic jar and released the snake into the room where his wife and daughter slept. Both were found dead with snake bites the next morning.
