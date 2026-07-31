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Home / India / Odisha paper leak gives Congress fresh ammunition against Centre over exam reforms

Odisha paper leak gives Congress fresh ammunition against Centre over exam reforms

Stronger punishments and fast-track courts not enough to address the recurring problem, says Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:52 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Congress MP Jairam Ramesh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday, July 30, 2026. Sansad TV via PTI
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The Congress on Friday seized on the alleged leak of a postgraduate medical entrance examination paper in Odisha to attack the Centre, alleging that stricter laws and fast-track courts alone would not curb examination fraud and calling for wider reforms to tackle corruption in the education system.

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Congress general secretary in-charge communications and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said the latest incident had exposed the shortcomings of the government’s response to paper leaks despite Parliament passing legislation aimed at speeding up trials.

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"Even as the Prime Minister continues to work on his reel-making skills and the Modi Government passes its eyewash legislation on fast-track special courts through Parliament, news emerges of one more paper leak – this time from ex-Mantri Pradhan’s home state of Odisha. The Odisha University of Health Sciences’ PG exam was found circulating on WhatsApp even while the examination was under process on July 27,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

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Reiterating the Congress’ stand, he said stronger punishments and fast-track courts were not enough to address the recurring problem.

"Our consistent stand—in 2024 and now in 2026 -- has been that merely mandating stronger punishments for paper leaks or designating courts as ‘fast-track’ is not sufficient. We need to have a larger, more honest conversation on the commercialisation and corruption in our education system. That was the spirit of the student movement, one which the Modi Government must honour,” he said.

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His remarks came after the Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) ordered an internal inquiry into the alleged leak of the General Surgery theory examination paper for the 2023-26 MS/MD batch.

According to officials, photographs of the question paper were allegedly circulated on WhatsApp while the examination was still in progress on July 27. Preliminary findings suggest the images were taken from inside an examination hall, raising questions over how an electronic device was taken into the examination centre despite security checks.

Authorities are investigating the source of the leak and the circumstances under which the question paper was photographed and shared before the examination concluded.

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