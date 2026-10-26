Odisha steps up measures in view of cyclone, bans fishing in sea, tourist entry in 6 districts

The Odisha government has prohibited fishing activities in the sea and banned entry of tourists in the hills, waterfalls and dams in six districts as it has stepped up precautionary measures in view of a cyclonic storm that is likely to make landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh within 48 hours, officials said on Monday.

The government has mobilised its resources in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur, the identified vulnerable districts of the southern region, while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi deputed eight ministers at separate places to monitor pre-cyclone activities, they said.

Advertisement

Rescue teams, comprising personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), the Fire and Emergency Services and the police, have been pre-positioned at vulnerable areas, the officials said.

Advertisement

The cyclonic storm, 'Arnab', is likely to make landfall along the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, according to an IMD forecast.

The India Meteorological Department, in its bulletin on Monday morning, said the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during the past six hours and intensified into a cyclonic storm.

Advertisement

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal by midnight of October 26 and into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region on October 27," it said.

Odisha's disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said, "Although the system is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast, the Odisha government would take no chances and remain fully prepared to deal with any eventuality."

After landfall, the weather system is projected to move to certain areas within Odisha's territory.

The state government is "fully prepared to tackle the situation", and therefore there is no reason to panic, the minister said.

"Fishing activities in the sea have been completely prohibited, while tourist entry into hills, waterfalls, dams, and scenic destinations across the vulnerable six districts has also been banned," he said.

In view of inclement weather conditions, schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres in these districts will remain closed on October 28 and 29.

The government has cancelled leave of its employees in the identified districts, and control rooms have been opened to coordinate relief and rescue operations, the minister said.

The agriculture department has advised farmers to harvest and safely store crops that are 80-85 per cent mature.

Dedicated agricultural helpline numbers have been opened for assistance, the minister added.