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Home / India / Odisha’s Nandankanan zoo postpones DNA sampling of rescued orangutans for 10 days

Odisha’s Nandankanan zoo postpones DNA sampling of rescued orangutans for 10 days

The animals are yet to fully stabilise emotionally in their new surroundings, officials say

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PTI
Bhubaneswar, Updated At : 05:56 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Two baby orangutans, who were recently rescued from Balasore district, play with soft toys in a quarantine cell at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Khordha district of Odisha. Photo: PTI
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The proposed DNA sampling of five baby orangutans rescued from a forest in Odisha’s Balasore district has been postponed by at least 10 days as the animals are yet to fully stabilise emotionally in their new surroundings, officials said on Thursday.

The decision was taken by authorities of Nandankanan Zoological Park following the recommendation of the Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) committee, comprising veterinary experts from Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology.

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State Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, who is monitoring the orangutans’ health and wellbeing, said DNA sampling was essential to ascertain their origin.

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“Conducting DNA tests is part of the process to ascertain the origin of the orangutan genetics, species classification and their parents. It will also help the investigation into how the animals came to Odisha. They are not native to India,” the minister said.

The CWH committee, which examined the orangutans’ condition on Wednesday, advised against conducting sampling immediately.

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“According to CWH advice, the animals need to be stabilised in the new environment and get accustomed to their caretakers and feed for 10 days. After that, bio-samples, including blood and oral swabs, will be collected for screening,” said Nandankanan Zoological Park Director Sanath Kumar N.

All five orangutans are currently in good health, eating properly and remaining active, officials said.

However, Singhkhuntia said the animals appeared emotionally distressed after being separated from their mothers.

“Their worries are visible on their faces after being separated from their mothers. Therefore, they need to stabilise and remain healthy both in body and mind,” he said.

Veterinary doctors have prescribed a healthy diet for the baby orangutans and administered medicines after three of them were found unwell following their rescue, officials said.

The minister also said the Odisha Government has written to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to assess whether the state’s climate and other conditions are suitable for the species.

A CZA team is expected to visit Nandankanan to assess the animals and their habitat requirements.

A final decision on whether the orangutans can remain permanently at the zoo will be taken after the assessment, Singhkhuntia said.

Meanwhile, the Nandankanan authorities have put in place all necessary facilities to ensure that the rescued orangutans remain comfortable in their new surroundings, a senior official said.

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