Of 35 flight training agencies, none able to secure top ratings

The Civil Aviation Ministry will soon convene a meeting to assess the functioning of 35 Flying Training Organisations (FTOs).

Recently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted an assessment, wherein none of these FTOs received the top ratings of ‘A+’ or ‘A’. Thirteen were placed in the ‘B’ category, while 22 were rated ‘C’, reflecting major disparities in training quality and compliance levels across institutions.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said he would meet with representatives of these organisations to discuss ways to improve their standards and ensure better oversight. He said rankings would now be issued every six months, but monthly review meetings were not necessary for training institutes.

The FTOs provide essential training for pilots and other aviation professionals. The DGCA ranked them based on parameters such as operational efficiency, safety compliance, maintenance practices and student support.

Under the DGCA’s grading criteria, the FTOs securing 85 per cent or above are rated ‘A+’, while those scoring between 70 and 85 per cent fall under ‘A’. Score from 50 to 70 per cent are graded ‘B’ and those below 50 per cent are categorised as ‘C’.

The FTOs placed in the lowest category have been directed to conduct self-assessments and take corrective measures to raise performance standards. The next ranking cycle will be published on April 1, 2026. Naidu said regular reviews would improve service quality.