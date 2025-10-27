DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Of 35 flight training agencies, none able to secure top ratings

Of 35 flight training agencies, none able to secure top ratings

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:10 AM Oct 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Civil Aviation Ministry will soon convene a meeting to assess the functioning of 35 Flying Training Organisations (FTOs).

Advertisement

Recently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted an assessment, wherein none of these FTOs received the top ratings of ‘A+’ or ‘A’. Thirteen were placed in the ‘B’ category, while 22 were rated ‘C’, reflecting major disparities in training quality and compliance levels across institutions.

Advertisement

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said he would meet with representatives of these organisations to discuss ways to improve their standards and ensure better oversight. He said rankings would now be issued every six months, but monthly review meetings were not necessary for training institutes.

Advertisement

The FTOs provide essential training for pilots and other aviation professionals. The DGCA ranked them based on parameters such as operational efficiency, safety compliance, maintenance practices and student support.

Under the DGCA’s grading criteria, the FTOs securing 85 per cent or above are rated ‘A+’, while those scoring between 70 and 85 per cent fall under ‘A’. Score from 50 to 70 per cent are graded ‘B’ and those below 50 per cent are categorised as ‘C’.

Advertisement

The FTOs placed in the lowest category have been directed to conduct self-assessments and take corrective measures to raise performance standards. The next ranking cycle will be published on April 1, 2026. Naidu said regular reviews would improve service quality.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts