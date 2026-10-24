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Home / India / ‘Of course, Rajiv was very good-looking’: Sonia Gandhi joins X, signs in with London memories of how the two met

‘Of course, Rajiv was very good-looking’: Sonia Gandhi joins X, signs in with London memories of how the two met

The location was ‘Varsity’, a Greek restaurant which, says Congress ex-chief Sonia Gandhi, many Indian and European students frequented as London those days did not have many good restaurants

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:06 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi speaks about how she met Rajiv Gandhi. Video grab: X/@SoniaGandhi
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Days after joining Instagram, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday made her X debut signing in with the memories of late husband Rajiv Gandhi who she met during her student days in London.

In a heartwarming message accompanying the X post today, Sonia blushed as she said, "Of course, Rajiv was very good-looking."

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She introduced her memoir, "Belonging - a journey of love", saying that she would now share with the world the special relationship she had with Rajiv and the memories they made together.

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The book launch is due on November 10.

In a two-minute video with the post, Sonia recalled her first meeting with Rajiv Gandhi in Cambridge.

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The location was ‘Varsity’, a Greek restaurant which, she said, many Indian and European students frequented as London those days did not have many good restaurants.

"In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge my journey of love began. Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you," she said in her first post on X.

Poring over old pictures, Sonia reminisced Rajiv as a “very good-looking and gentle person”.

Asked what it was like falling in love with Rajiv Gandhi, she said, "Food in England in those days was awful. In those days, you didn't have so many restaurants, you know, like you have today. And so, I was constantly looking for a place where I could find some food which was closer to my kind of food — Italian food in that case. And then, we discovered this place (Varsity restaurant). It was a Greek restaurant, where many European students, but also Indian students, who used to go for their meals. And that is then where I met Rajiv in that very restaurant," she said.

Sonia said when she first met him, she felt almost immediately that he was someone one could really love to be with.

"And, of course, I learned that it was the same for him," Gandhi said.

She remembered how she first met Rajiv Gandhi, saying a common friend had introduced them.

"Then, we became friends. Then going to parties with friends or going to see sights or we went to a Valentine’s party where there were lots of students. He was a very gentle-looking person. Of course, he was very good-looking, but that gentleness came through. So that was something which really touched me and struck me. So that of course, I'll never forget when I first met him," she said.

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