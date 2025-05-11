DT
Home / India / Of Pakistan military’s 12 main airbases, Pindi among 6 hit with precision strikes

Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM May 11, 2025 IST
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh speaks during a special briefing on Operation Sindoor, amid the ongoing India-Pakistan military conflict, in New Delhi. (MEA via PTI Photo)
India responded to Pakistan-initiated escalation of military firepower and hit six airbases and two radars sites of its western neighbour in the wee hours of Saturday. Sukhoi-30 MKI, fitted with BrahMos, targeted Pakistan’s air bases, making it the first operational firing of the supersonic cruise missile.

Addressing the media on Operation Sindoor, before the ceasefire was announced, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said: “Pakistan military targets at Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian were engaged using air-launched precision weapons from our fighter aircraft.” Of Pakistan’s 12 main airbases, six were targeted.

Radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation base were also targeted using precision munitions. India ensured minimum collateral damage, Wing Commander Vyomika said, adding the Indian armed forces carried out precision attacks only on identified military targets. These included technical infrastructure, command and control centres, radar sites and weapon storage areas.

Pakistan tried to hit at several places in Punjab. “Several high-speed missile attacks" were noticed after 1.40 am on Saturday at several air bases in Punjab, including Bathinda. These were tackled.

Pakistani employed armed drones, drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter aircraft to target civilian areas and military infrastructure. These actions were also attempted from Srinagar till Naliya in Gujarat at more than 26 locations.

Wing Commander Singh said limited damage was sustained to equipment and personnel at IAF stations at Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur and Bhuj. Also Pakistan targeted civilian infrastructure and attacked the medicare centre and school premises on the air bases of Srinagar, Awantipora and Udhampur, yet again displaying irresponsible targeting of our civilian infrastructure.

Along the Line of Control, Pakistan has attempted multiple air intrusions using drones and conducted shelling using heavy-calibre artillery guns, targeting civilian infrastructure and killing some civilians.

Heavy exchange of artillery mortars and small-arm fire in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors continued. Indian Army has responded effectively and proportionately, causing extensive damage to Pakistan army.

Also there has damage to property and injuries to civilians in Ferozepur and Jalandhar, among other places.

