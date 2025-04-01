DT
Home / India / Himanta slams Yunus' remark on Northeast India, pushes for 'Chicken's Neck' bypass

Himanta slams Yunus' remark on Northeast India, pushes for 'Chicken's Neck' bypass

Terms Yunus' Bangladesh 'guardian of ocean' remark 'offensive and strongly condemnable'
PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 12:16 PM Apr 01, 2025 IST
Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Reuters/PTI file photos
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday described as “offensive and strongly condemnable” the interim Bangladesh government calling itself as the “only guardian of the ocean” in the region.

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus reportedly urged Beijing to extend its economic influence in his country, mentioning that India’s northeastern states being landlocked could prove to be an opportunity. His remarks, apparently made during a recent four-day visit to China, surfaced on social media on Monday.

“The statement made by Md Younis of Bangladesh’s so-called interim government, referring to the seven sister states of Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as their guardian of ocean access, is offensive and strongly condemnable,” Sarma posted on X.

“Such provocative statements by Md Younis must not be taken lightly, as they reflect deeper strategic considerations and longstanding agendas,” he added.

Calling Bangladesh, the “only guardian of the ocean” in the region, Yunus said this could be a huge opportunity and an extension of the Chinese economy.

“The seven states of India, the eastern part of India, are called the seven sisters. They are a landlocked region of India. They have no way to reach out to the ocean,” he said.

Sarma pointed out that this remark underscores the “persistent vulnerability narrative associated with India’s strategic ‘Chicken’s Neck’ corridor”.

“Historically, even internal elements within India have dangerously suggested severing this critical passageway to physically isolate the Northeast from the mainland. Therefore, it is imperative to develop more robust railway and road networks both underneath and around the Chicken’s Neck corridor,” he said.

Sarma also called for the prioritisation of alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to the rest of India, despite the significant engineering challenges, but it can be achieved with “determination and innovation”.

