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Home / India / Officials visit Jharkhand districts to probe medical negligence after minor rape victim's death

Officials visit Jharkhand districts to probe medical negligence after minor rape victim's death

Palkot police station in-charge Ankit Raj said the girl died during treatment at RIMS on Saturday

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PTI
Gumla (Jharkhand), Updated At : 11:27 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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The man alleged his daughter was gang-raped and beaten up mercilessly by unidentified persons. Pic: iStock
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A two-member high-level committee, set up by the Jharkhand government to probe the alleged delay in providing medical care to a 13-year-old girl who died after alleged gang-rape and assault, has visited Gumla and Simdega districts, an official said on Tuesday.

The panel, comprising health department Special Secretary Neha Arora and Jharkhand Armed Police commandant Sarojini Lakra, was set up on Sunday night. They visited sites in the two districts connected to the alleged crime on Monday.

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It is probing the alleged delay in the medical care of the girl, who died at Ranchi's Rejendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Saturday.

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The two-member committee visited the site of the incident, spoke with the family and villagers, and examined documents related to health check-ups conducted in Kolebira, Simdega, and Gumla, Superintendent of Police (SP) Harish Bin Zaman said.

They returned to Ranchi on Monday evening and declined to make any statement.

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According to a police complaint lodged by the victim's father at Palkot police station in Gumla on Friday, the girl was found lying unconscious outside her home the night before.

The man in his complaint alleged his daughter was gang-raped and beaten up mercilessly by unidentified persons.

"The girl was taken to Simdega Sadar Hospital, but the doctors there referred her to Gumla. From the Sadar Hospital in Gumla, she was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for specialised medical care," the father had told police.

Palkot police station in-charge Ankit Raj said the girl died during treatment at RIMS on Saturday.

"An investigation is underway. The post-mortem report is not yet available. So, no concrete statement can be made regarding the case," he said.

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