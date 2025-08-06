DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Offshore mining question disappears from Lok Sabha, alleges KC Venugopal

Offshore mining question disappears from Lok Sabha, alleges KC Venugopal

The Congress MP condemned the unexplained removal, calling it a serious blow to democratic procedure
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:42 PM Aug 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Salman Khurshid meet Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar on Monday. ANI
Advertisement

A starred question on the auction of offshore mining blocks, listed in the name of two ruling party MPs, mysteriously vanished from the Lok Sabha, alleged Congress MP KC Venugopal on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Taking to social media platform X, Venugopal condemned the unexplained removal, calling it a serious blow to democratic procedure.

“Today, the very first starred question in Lok Sabha on the Auction of Offshore Mining Blocks, listed in the name of two ruling party MPs, miraculously vanished,” Venugopal wrote.

Advertisement

“We have persistently raised this issue — the environmental dangers, the absence of socio-economic impact assessments, and the opaque auction process. I had raised it in the last session through a Calling Attention Motion, and several MPs have raised it on multiple occasions. We have also been submitting questions in this session,” he said.

“Today, we were expecting the Government to offer some clarity and accountability. But shockingly, after uploading the question list in the public domain, the question was mysteriously withdrawn at the last minute without any explanation,” he further wrote.

Advertisement

Venugopal went on to ask pointedly: “Why was this question pulled out? What forced this abrupt deletion? Who is the government trying to protect? Was it because the government’s dubious offshore mining policy was about to be exposed in broad daylight?”

Calling the incident an instance of "procedural manipulation", he warned that such acts raised “serious questions about transparency and the state of our democracy.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts