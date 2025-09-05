Older planes may enter Indian skies as DGCA to relax import rules

Facing delays in global aircraft deliveries, India’s aviation regulator is preparing to relax age restrictions on imported planes to give airlines more room to expand their fleets, sources said, adding that the comments are invited from the stakeholders by September 19.

Advertisement

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released draft changes to its Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), which propose raising the maximum age limit for aircraft that can be brought into the country. The revision would allow pressurised aircraft up to 20 years old and unpressurised aircraft up to 25 years old to be imported, subject to safety checks and specific conditions, the sources said.

Despite repeated calls and messages, DGCA chief Fiaz Ahmed Kidwai did not respond to queries, however, as per sources, within the aviation watchdog, at present, airlines can only import pressurised aircraft that are less than 18 years old, while unpressurised aircraft are capped at 20 years.

Advertisement

“It has been observed that private operators are keen to bring aircraft which are very old, sometimes even exceeding 20 years in age. It must be appreciated that normally manufacturers of jet aircraft prescribed a design economic life for their aircraft, which extend to 20 years or 60,000 landings/pressurisation cycles. The purpose behind having this minimum standard in the aircraft’s life is to ensure that it does not have problems of corrosion, fatigue, metal fatigue, cracks etc., in areas which are normally not accessible during even major checks,” read the draft document accessed by The Tribune.

Under the new proposal, the DGCA also clarified that pressurised aircraft for scheduled, non-scheduled or general aviation services must not have completed either 20 years of age or 65 per cent of their design life in terms of pressurisation cycles, whichever comes first, the sources said.

Advertisement

“In case of aircraft above 18 years of age, it shall have flown at least for 100 hours during last six months from the date of application for import. This requirement shall not be applicable if the aircraft has undergone major maintenance within six months with a satisfactory maintenance test flight report prior to the date of application for import,” read the document.

The DGCA document further stated that the operator should also import sufficient critical spares recommended by the aircraft manufacturer along with the aircraft, so that the aircraft is maintained in airworthy condition as per Aircraft Act, Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation from time to time.

Pressurised aircraft include narrow-body and wide-body commercial jets, capable of flying above 10,000 feet, while unpressurised planes such as small trainers are restricted to lower altitudes. In the case of unpressurised aircraft, the regulator has said approvals will be given only after a thorough review of the aircraft’s record, with the added condition that it must have flown at least 50 hours in the previous six months. No aircraft older than 25 years will be cleared.

The move comes at a time when Indian carriers are grappling with tight supply chains and waiting for deliveries from manufacturers. Airlines in the country already operate more than 800 leased planes, and over 1,400 new aircraft are on order. The proposed relaxation would give carriers greater flexibility in short-term leasing, especially as passenger demand continues to rise.