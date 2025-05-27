Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra joins hands with Audi India

JSW Sports, on Monday, announced that Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has partnered with German automotive manufacturer Audi.

In a press release, Balbir Singh Dhillon, head, Audi India, said: “At Audi, we stand for those who push boundaries — those who are not just defined by performance, but by the relentless pursuit of excellence. Neeraj Chopra is the embodiment of that spirit.”

Talking about the partnership, Neeraj Chopra said: “I’ve always admired Audi — not just for the cars, but for what the brand stands for. As an athlete, these values resonate deeply with me. Whether it’s on the field or in life, the pursuit of excellence never stops.”

The association not only celebrates an icon of Indian sport but also signals Audi’s commitment to aligning with individuals who champion innovation, resilience and evolution.