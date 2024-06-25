Om Birla vs K Suresh—How lack of consensus on Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker led to a contest for Speaker's post

Tribune News Service

The conclusion to the election of the Lok Sabha Speaker scheduled on Wednesday may be long forgone but opposition INDIA bloc putting up Congress candidate K Suresh (though TMC says it was “not consulted”) against the ruling NDA's Om Birla is not just an indication of times to come in the 18th Lok Sabha but also the “deepening trust deficit” between the BJP-led government and opposition parties.

The Speaker face-off

Notably, this is the first time in the country's Parliamentary history that the opposition has set up a contest for the key constitutional post, normally it is by consensus.

Both sides are accusing each other of not following “Parliamentary conventions and traditions”.

Why this has happened is because as per Congress leaders the BJP “did not fulfil” its assurance of supporting INDIA alliance’s claim to the post of the Deputy Speaker.

However, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, he spoke to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on multiple occasions, each time getting an assurance that the opposition would support the BJP-led NDA candidate.

The bottom line is while the Opposition claims it was assured of the post of Deputy Speaker, government sources say that there was no such commitment. “However, the opposition was assured that consultations would be held on the post of the Deputy Speaker,” they add.

What it means

Birla is expected to win, however, the contest proves “deepening trust deficit between the treasury and opposition benches”, according to political observers.

“That's the message that has gone out with the opposition setting up the contest. Every time, the Speaker is elected by consensus and then things move forward. The Opposition has the right to the post of the Deputy Speaker. Unlike 2014 and 2019, this time it is the BJP plus NDA allies who have the majority. Perhaps the message that the government wants to send is that nothing has changed since when the BJP was in complete control. The opposition wants to show it will not take things lying down,” they add.

Notably, there was no Deputy Speaker in the previous Lok Sabha. Sources say given the nature of the government (which is coalition this time) the BJP has the option of putting up an ally for the post.

What to expect

Setting the tone and tenor for the first session of the newly elected 18th Lok Sabha, INDIA bloc on Monday also protested over the appointment of seven-term MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as pro tem Speaker of the House and decided to withdraw its members from the panel of chairpersons.

The first agenda of the new House is to elect the Speaker of Lok Sabha.

However, before that the President swears in the pro tem Speaker, who is normally the senior-most member of the House, who then administers the oath or the affirmation to the newly elected members. Then the elected representatives become the members of the new Parliament and elect the Speaker from amongst themselves.

As per convention, the post of Deputy Speaker is given to a member of opposition.

As the head of the Lok Sabha, the Speaker is the custodian of the House, maintains order in the House, can adjourn/suspend proceedings in case of absence of decorum etc.

Importantly the Speaker is also the final authority regarding rules and procedures and for a party which may not be having a majority on its own, he or she also holds the key to its stability with final say in issues/disputes related to disqualification and situations like a vote of no confidence against the government.

Experts say the Speaker’s role becomes important when it comes to proving majority on the floor of the House or in case the anti-defection law comes into play, which is the reason that the BJP will try and keep the Deputy Speaker post with the NDA or let it remain vacant.

For a party with a comfortable majority (like BJP in the past two tenures), the Speaker’s post has been mostly ceremonial.

Take for example the classic case of the fall of BJP’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 13-month government in 1999 by just one vote.

Cutting the long story short, Giridhar Gamang, who had just become the Congress chief minister in Odisha, was allowed to vote in the confidence motion against the government by the Speaker who left the decision to the “conscious” of the voter.

