 Om Birla vs K Suresh—How lack of consensus on Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker led to a contest for Speaker's post : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Om Birla vs K Suresh—How lack of consensus on Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker led to a contest for Speaker's post
The Tribune Analysis

Om Birla vs K Suresh—How lack of consensus on Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker led to a contest for Speaker's post

Political observers say developments prove deepening trust deficit between treasury and opposition benches and indicate times to come in the 18th Lok Sabha

Om Birla vs K Suresh—How lack of consensus on Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker led to a contest for Speaker's post

Om Birla (left) and K Suresh. PTI photo and X/@kodikunnilMP



Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, June 25 

The conclusion to the election of the Lok Sabha Speaker scheduled on Wednesday may be long forgone but opposition INDIA bloc putting up Congress candidate K Suresh (though TMC says it was “not consulted”) against the ruling NDA's Om Birla is not just an indication of times to come in the 18th Lok Sabha but also the “deepening trust deficit” between the BJP-led government and opposition parties.

The Speaker face-off

Notably, this is the first time in the country's Parliamentary history that the opposition has set up a contest for the key constitutional post, normally it is by consensus.

Both sides are accusing each other of not following “Parliamentary conventions and traditions”.

Why this has happened is because as per Congress leaders the BJP “did not fulfil” its assurance of supporting INDIA alliance’s claim to the post of the Deputy Speaker. 

However, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, he spoke to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on multiple occasions, each time getting an assurance that the opposition would support the BJP-led NDA candidate.

The bottom line is while the Opposition claims it was assured of the post of Deputy Speaker, government sources say that there was no such commitment. “However, the opposition was assured that consultations would be held on the post of the Deputy Speaker,” they add.

What it means

Birla is expected to win, however, the contest proves “deepening trust deficit between the treasury and opposition benches”, according to political observers. 

“That's the message that has gone out with the opposition setting up the contest. Every time, the Speaker is elected by consensus and then things move forward. The Opposition has the right to the post of the Deputy Speaker. Unlike 2014 and 2019, this time it is the BJP plus NDA allies who have the majority. Perhaps the message that the government wants to send is that nothing has changed since when the BJP was in complete control. The opposition wants to show it will not take things lying down,” they add.

Notably, there was no Deputy Speaker in the previous Lok Sabha. Sources say given the nature of the government (which is coalition this time) the BJP has the option of putting up an ally for the post.

What to expect

Setting the tone and tenor for the first session of the newly elected 18th Lok Sabha, INDIA bloc on Monday also protested over the appointment of seven-term MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as pro tem Speaker of the House and decided to withdraw its members from the panel of chairpersons.

The first agenda of the new House is to elect the Speaker of Lok Sabha.

However, before that the President swears in the pro tem Speaker, who is normally the senior-most member of the House, who then administers the oath or the affirmation to the newly elected members. Then the elected representatives become the members of the new Parliament and elect the Speaker from amongst themselves.

As per convention, the post of Deputy Speaker is given to a member of opposition.

As the head of the Lok Sabha, the Speaker is the custodian of the House, maintains order in the House, can adjourn/suspend proceedings in case of absence of decorum etc.

Importantly the Speaker is also the final authority regarding rules and procedures and for a party which may not be having a majority on its own, he or she also holds the key to its stability with final say in issues/disputes related to disqualification and situations like a vote of no confidence against the government.

Experts say the Speaker’s role becomes important when it comes to proving majority on the floor of the House or in case the anti-defection law comes into play, which is the reason that the BJP will try and keep the Deputy Speaker post with the NDA or let it remain vacant.

For a party with a comfortable majority (like BJP in the past two tenures), the Speaker’s post has been mostly ceremonial.

Take for example the classic case of the fall of BJP’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 13-month government in 1999 by just one vote. 

Cutting the long story short, Giridhar Gamang, who had just become the Congress chief minister in Odisha, was allowed to vote in the confidence motion against the government by the Speaker who left the decision to the “conscious” of the voter.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #INDIA bloc #Lok Sabha #Om Birla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

In 30 schools of Himachal Pradesh, not even single student cleared Class X Board examination

2
Chandigarh

Boy killed in toy train mishap at Elante Mall in Chandigarh

3
Delhi

Burger King murder case transferred to Delhi Police's special cell

4
India

BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda replaces Piyush Goyal as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

5
India

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

6
Haryana

Newly married couple shot dead in Hisar, honour killing suspected

7
Punjab

Influencer’s photo incident at Golden Temple puts spotlight back on SGPC rule book

8
Haryana

Supreme Court dismisses Haryana Government’s plea against quashing of extra marks policy; says move ‘populist measure’

9
Delhi

Unusual: Supreme Court on High Court decision to reserve order on Arvind Kejriwal's bail

10
Punjab

Few takers for solar power in Punjab as free electricity flows

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

Delhi High Court stays bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

Delhi High Court stays bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

High Court says trial court did not apply its mind while dec...

Om Birla likely to be repeated as Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajnath Singh dials Opposition

Om Birla files nomination as NDA candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker's post

Rajnath Singh tasked to engage opposition says he spoke to C...

A 1st in history: Opposition to contest Lok Sabha Speaker post, K Suresh files nomination

A 1st in history: Opposition to contest Lok Sabha Speaker post, K Suresh files nomination

Venugopal and DMK's TR Baalu meet Rajnath Singh and Amit Sha...

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge

Assange not expected to face new prison time, to return to A...


Cities

View All

Encroachments removed from street heading towards shrine in Amritsar

Encroachments removed from street heading towards Sikh shrine Golden Temple in Amritsar

Polls over, AAP govt back to installing flex boards to highlight achievements

Intense heat wave makes a comeback in Amritsar district

Man visits Amritsar to pay obeisance at Golden Temple, goes missing

Rs 3.4 lakh drug money seized from two aides of smuggler Bhola Hevelian

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

Boy killed in toy train mishap at Elante Mall in Chandigarh

Victim’s baby cousin pulled out minutes before toy train mishap at Elante Mall

Activist demands safety audit of all gaming zones in Chandigarh

Vehicle, jewellery stolen from Sector 36 house in Chandigarh

Delhi High Court stays bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

Delhi High Court stays bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

Delhi water crisis: AAP minister Atishi’s hunger strike ends after hospitalisation, says Sanjay Singh

Supreme Court asks Delhi HC to decide Satyendar Jain's bail plea in ED case on July 9

Fire breaks out in Safdarjung Hospital’s old emergency building, nurse rescued from third floor

Light rain likely in New Delhi

Famed for sporting talent, zeal for games flagging in Jalandhar district

Famed for sporting talent, zeal for games flagging in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Players from poor background want to achieve something for their families

Jewellery shop robbery in Hoshiarpur cracked within 24 hours

Jalandhar: Jolt for Congress ahead of bypoll

Jalandhar: Sheetal Angural stages protest after fresh poster war with AAP

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Ludhiana: Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Ludhiana bizmen hope positive changes from Centre

4 yrs on, Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway project hangs fire

Will open office to address people’s issues: Warring

At 44.5°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Patiala: Man booked for killing dog

Minister reviews development works at villages in Patiala district

Won’t do additional work, say MGNREGA Workers’ Union